A year later, Obsidian's fantasy RPG Avowed is coming to PS5, and it's finally going to let you play as a non-human character

Multiplatform does, indeed, seem to be the future for all of Xbox's first-party studios, and the RPG powerhouse of Obsidian is no exception. Today, the devs confirmed that Avowed is coming to PS5, and revealed a few details about the impending anniversary update – including the fact that we're finally going to be able to play as non-human characters.

Avowed hits PS5 on February 17. That date – almost exactly one year after the game's original launch – will also see the release of a big, free anniversary update including a host of new features across all platforms, including Xbox, PC, and PS5.

The news was announced as part of the New Game+ showcase, which also offered a look at the anniversary update. Here, the devs ran over some of the things we already knew were on the way – new game plus and photo mode, for example – but perhaps the biggest additions are non-human options for character creation. You'll now be able to play as an aumauan, orlan, or dwarf.