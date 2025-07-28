The God of War TV show will "emulate the tone of the game", even if the showrunner isn't a gamer: "My wife plays Skyrim, but I lack the muscle memory of my thumbs"

The showrunner of Amazon's upcoming God of War TV live action show might not be a gamer, but he's planning on delivering a faithful adaptation for the fans to enjoy. In a recent interview, Ronald D. Moore said the series will "emulate the tone of the game", and revealed what drew him to the project.

"It was just when I started watching it, I started looking at the cutscenes together, and there's so much material there, and I really responded to the characters," he told IGN during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

"I responded to the story of Kratos and his son," he continued, "and then they set out on this epic journey in this world that was finely detailed and really interesting, and there's a lot of combat and interesting monsters along the way. But I kept coming back to this story of father and son, and it was just emotional and it was different, and I hadn't seen anything like that before."

Moore, who is best known for his work on fan-favorite sci-fi titles like Star Trek: The Next Generation, Battlestar Galactica and For All Mankind. said the tone of the show will stay close to the games.

"There's this epic journey, this heartfelt story of these two men setting out on this thing to honor the memory of his wife, Atreus’ mother. So it has this emotional heart, but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is, this mystery about his past, what he represents, the emotions that he's going through. So there's a weight to it, but not so much weight that there's not enjoyment along the way and there's spectacle and there's lots of things going on in this world," he explained.

The showrunner once again confessed that he is "not a gamer", so he had "no expectations" for this story when he first started working on it. "I knew the title, but I didn't really know what the story was, so I didn't really know what I was going to be looking at, and I was just taken with it. And so I said, yeah, I'd love to do it. I think it's really interesting," he explained.

Despite being in the process of writing the scripts and bringing the beloved games to the small screen, Moore revealed he is still unable to actually play the game.

"I've tried to play it. I continue to try to play it, but I grew up in the arcade era, so I can bang away, just give me a Defender console or an Asteroids console, I'll kick your ass. But it's just a different thing. My family can do it. My wife can play video games. My wife plays Skyrim, but I lack the muscle memory of my thumbs. And so Kratos is fighting the troll, and I'm constantly like, okay, which one's the B button? No, I'm dead. It is that kind of thing. But I try," he said, apologetically.

The God of War TV show was first announced back in 2022, in a collaboration between Amazon, Sony and PlayStation Productions. At the moment, we know that the series will adapt the Norse era games, with Kratos and Atreus being the focus of the story. Two seasons have already been ordered, and filming is set to start in 2026 at the earliest. The official cast is yet to be announced.

