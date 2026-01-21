Prime Video's God of War TV show casts Doctor Who actor as Ragnarok villain

Prime Video's God of War TV show has cast Max Parker as Heimdall, the Watchman of Asgard.

The upcoming live-action series, based on the wildly popular video game franchise of the same name, follows Kratos as he tries to teach his son Atreus to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Per Deadline, Heimdall, who is one of the sons of Odin, is "unappreciated by his father and underestimated by the rest of the family, and as a result is constantly looking for ways to improve his position in the hierarchy and increase his stature and power." The character was first introduced in the 2022 video game God of War Ragnarok.

Hurst, who provided the voice and motion capture for Thor in Ragnarok, is set to play Kratos. Teresa Palmer will star as Thor's wife Phoebe/Sif, who is also the Norse goddess of Wheat, Harvest, and Family.

The live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise was announced back in 2022. In 2024, For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore was tapped as the new showrunner. Prime Video has also ordered two seasons of the upcoming series – as they probably feel pretty confident about another video game TV show thanks to the success of Fallout.

Parker is perhaps best known for playing Sergeant Bobby Sullivan in Netflix's short-lived queer army drama Boots, and recently starred in an episode of Doctor Who's newest season. Across the pond, he's most recognized for his 84-episode stint as Luke Posner in the British soap opera Emmerdale.

Prime Video has not set a premiere date for its God of War streaming series. In the meantime, you can dig into the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.