Prime Video's God of War TV show casts Doctor Who actor as Ragnarok villain

Prime Video's God of War TV show has cast Max Parker as Heimdall, the Watchman of Asgard.

The upcoming live-action series, based on the wildly popular video game franchise of the same name, follows Kratos as he tries to teach his son Atreus to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

The live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise was announced back in 2022. In 2024, For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore was tapped as the new showrunner. Prime Video has also ordered two seasons of the upcoming series – as they probably feel pretty confident about another video game TV show thanks to the success of Fallout.

