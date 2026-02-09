Boy! God of War show casts rising star Callum Vinson as Atreus

Callum Vinson adds another high-profile role to his slate as he joins the cast of God of War

Prime Video's God of War show continues filling out its cast, bringing in rising young talent Callum Vinson to take on the key role of Kratos' son Atreus. Vinson became a breakout star thanks to a particularly memorable performance on the show Poker Face as a down-trodden elementary school student who is framed for the murder of a class pet.

Vinson has been stacking up high-profile roles, having also been cast as a young Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th prequel show Crystal Lake. He'll also play a part in season 3 of Netflix's The Night Agent. Now he joins yet another blockbuster series in God of War, which is shaping up to follow many of the events depicted in God of War: Ragnarok.

Along with Kratos actor Ryan Hurst, the cast so far includes Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok. Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame serves as showrunner, while the first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E.O. Toye, who has helmed episodes of Shōgun, The Boys, and Fallout.

