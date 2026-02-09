Boy! God of War show casts rising star Callum Vinson as Atreus

Prime Video's God of War show continues filling out its cast, bringing in rising young talent Callum Vinson to take on the key role of Kratos' son Atreus. Vinson became a breakout star thanks to a particularly memorable performance on the show Poker Face as a down-trodden elementary school student who is framed for the murder of a class pet.

Vinson has been stacking up high-profile roles, having also been cast as a young Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th prequel show Crystal Lake. He'll also play a part in season 3 of Netflix's The Night Agent. Now he joins yet another blockbuster series in God of War, which is shaping up to follow many of the events depicted in God of War: Ragnarok.

Along with Kratos actor Ryan Hurst, the cast so far includes Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok. Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame serves as showrunner, while the first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E.O. Toye, who has helmed episodes of Shōgun, The Boys, and Fallout.

Here's how Prime Video describes Atreus: "Atreus, the ten-year-old son of Kratos, grew up in a remote forest cabin, isolated from the rest of the world and raised almost entirely by his mother, Faye. He is an accomplished archer, has an affinity for animals, and is intensely curious about what lies beyond the confines of his forest home. After his mother's death, Atreus is left with a cold, distant father who he barely knows and who knows little about him in return. Nonetheless, Atreus yearns for his father's approval and is desperate to prove he is strong enough to survive in a harsh and dangerous world."

Prime Video has not set a premiere date for its God of War streaming series. In the meantime, you can dig into the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.