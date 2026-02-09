Boy! God of War show casts rising star Callum Vinson as Atreus
Callum Vinson adds another high-profile role to his slate as he joins the cast of God of War
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Prime Video's God of War show continues filling out its cast, bringing in rising young talent Callum Vinson to take on the key role of Kratos' son Atreus. Vinson became a breakout star thanks to a particularly memorable performance on the show Poker Face as a down-trodden elementary school student who is framed for the murder of a class pet.
Vinson has been stacking up high-profile roles, having also been cast as a young Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th prequel show Crystal Lake. He'll also play a part in season 3 of Netflix's The Night Agent. Now he joins yet another blockbuster series in God of War, which is shaping up to follow many of the events depicted in God of War: Ragnarok.
Along with Kratos actor Ryan Hurst, the cast so far includes Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok. Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame serves as showrunner, while the first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E.O. Toye, who has helmed episodes of Shōgun, The Boys, and Fallout.
Here's how Prime Video describes Atreus: "Atreus, the ten-year-old son of Kratos, grew up in a remote forest cabin, isolated from the rest of the world and raised almost entirely by his mother, Faye. He is an accomplished archer, has an affinity for animals, and is intensely curious about what lies beyond the confines of his forest home. After his mother's death, Atreus is left with a cold, distant father who he barely knows and who knows little about him in return. Nonetheless, Atreus yearns for his father's approval and is desperate to prove he is strong enough to survive in a harsh and dangerous world."
Prime Video has not set a premiere date for its God of War streaming series. In the meantime, you can dig into the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.