A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will also only be 6 episodes and may even be "smaller" in scope than season 1

News
By published

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner teases a small-scale second season

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker has teased what we can expect from season 2 – and it's the same number of episodes, with a story told on a potentially even smaller scale.

"It’ll still be six episodes. I think the scope will be the same, maybe even smaller," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The budget has stayed the same, but everything is more expensive due to inflation. Plus, book two takes place in a drought, so we can’t shoot exteriors in Belfast. We have to go to a sunny location with no water, which costs money – that’s a major expense that we did not have in season one. I’m having a lot of fun with season 2. It’s going to be a different season, and, I hope, for the better."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.