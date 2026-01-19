A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will also only be 6 episodes and may even be "smaller" in scope than season 1

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker has teased what we can expect from season 2 – and it's the same number of episodes, with a story told on a potentially even smaller scale.

"It’ll still be six episodes. I think the scope will be the same, maybe even smaller," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The budget has stayed the same, but everything is more expensive due to inflation. Plus, book two takes place in a drought, so we can’t shoot exteriors in Belfast. We have to go to a sunny location with no water, which costs money – that’s a major expense that we did not have in season one. I’m having a lot of fun with season 2. It’s going to be a different season, and, I hope, for the better."

The show's first season is based on George R.R. Martin's first Dunk and Egg novella, The Hedge Knight, and season 2 will be adapted from its sequel The Sworn Sword. Each book is around 80 pages, so the structure of six episodes of 30 to 40 minutes means that Parker didn't have to scramble to find extra material. And, as for what he did add, Martin seems to be a fan.

"He really loved the idea of the Baratheon tent and meeting Lyonel Baratheon in that capacity, which was wonderful," Parker told GamesRadar+. "I think something really cool with the design of our puppetry came out of those meetings, you know, this big, sort of, almost like War Horse-style puppetry, rather than the smaller hand puppets in the novella."

The show follows former squire Dunk as he starts his life as a hedge knight after the death of his master and attempts to find fame and fortune at a tourney, where his path crosses with a young stable boy, Egg.

