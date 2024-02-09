Another Game of Thrones spin-off is in the works from The Batman 2 screenwriter – and it's a prequel to House of the Dragon

There's been talk of a Game of Thrones spin-off about Aegon's Conquest for a while, but the House of the Dragon prequel is now officially in development – and it's found its screenwriter, too, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Mattson Tomlin, who did uncredited work on The Batman and is co-writing the upcoming sequel, is on board. He's also currently working on an adaptation of Keanu Reeves' comic book series BRZRKR and an animated Terminator series for Netflix.

The series will act as a direct prequel to House of the Dragon, which follows the civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, between two warring Targaryen factions: the Greens and the Blacks, led by Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

A series about Aegon's Conquest will center on the titular event, when Aegon Targaryen rallied his troops to leave his seat on Dragonstone and invaded Westeros, uniting the Seven Kingdoms and creating the Iron Throne to rule from. Aegon foresaw "the end of the world of men", caused by a long winter from the North (sound familiar, Game of Thrones fans?), which could only be defeated if a Targaryen ruled over Westeros – a prophecy that he called the 'Song of Ice and Fire'.

The events of House of the Dragon take place around 110 to 130 years after the Conquest, with Aegon being the great-great-great-grandfather of Rhaenyra Targaryen. The original Game of Thrones series is set around 300 years after the Conquest.

House of the Dragon season 2 is also on its way to our screens, with a current release window of summer 2024. The new installment will see the Dance of the Dragons kick off in earnest, and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has already said that the season premiere is "very dark" and "may make you cry."

