HBO boss says House of the Dragon will end with season 4 but "doesn't know" if it will be an extra-long final season
War is (almost) over
HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has revealed what many had long suspected – House of the Dragon is set to end with its fourth season.
Speaking to Deadline, Bloys was asked about showrunner Ryan Condal's expectation that the fantasy series, which follows the Targaryen civil war some 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, would come to a close with season 4.
Bloys replied, "Yes, that is the idea. The idea has always been to follow the history of the Targaryens. If you know the books, you know how the Targaryens end up. So there is a natural end to this particular history of that House of the Targaryens."
Despite the seeming certainty over the HBO show's future, the fourth season's episode count is decidedly less concrete.
"Ryan is working, like any show, like this: he is finishing post on season 3 and working with the writers on what season 4 looks like. I don’t know where he’s landed on the episode count yet," Bloys said.
The third season of House of the Dragon is set to premiere later this year, but much of the recent conversation surrounding the show has been about George R.R. Martin's (increasingly publicized) feud with showrunner Ryan Condal.
After criticizing House of the Dragon season 2 on his personal blog, Martin followed up on the creative breakdown in a later interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"I would give notes, and nothing would happen," Martin explained. "Sometimes he would explain why he wasn't doing it. Other times, he would tell me, 'Oh, OK, yeah, I'll think about that.' It got worse and worse, and I began to get more and more annoyed. Finally, it got to a point where I was told by HBO that I should submit all my notes to them and they would give Ryan our combined notes."
In a Zoom call with HBO, Martin reportedly declared, "This is not my story any longer."
For more, check out our guide on new TV shows, plus all the latest on A Knight of the Seven Kingdom's release schedule.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.