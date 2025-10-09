The Game of Thrones spin-off George R.R. Martin loves gets its first trailer – and it shows off a different side to Westeros
Watch the first trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms now
The trailer for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is here and, at first blush, this looks like a very different side to Westeros than the one we're used to seeing.
As shown in the teaser first shown at NYCC (which you can see above), Ser Duncan the Tall navigates his way through the death of his knight, Ser Arlan of Pennytree, before bumping into some of the great of the good of Westeros, including a bald-headed child nicknamed Egg. The trailer ends with a ferocious series of battles, more in line with Game of Thrones tradition.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novella series. It follows the adventures of Ser Duncan, AKA 'Dunk', a squire-turned-knight who falls in league with 'Egg', a squire who is part of the land's most powerful dynasty.
In the HBO series, Ser Duncan will be played by Peter Claffey and Egg will be played by Dexter Sol Ansell.
Despite Martin's spotty history with some adaptations of his Game of Thrones work, the author has had nothing but praise for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Earlier this year, he wrote on his personal blog, "It’s as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hits our screens on January 18, with House of the Dragon season 3 also set for 2026.
For more, check out our guide to new TV shows, as well as all the latest on Winds of Winter.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.