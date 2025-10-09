The Game of Thrones spin-off George R.R. Martin loves gets its first trailer – and it shows off a different side to Westeros

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The trailer for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is here and, at first blush, this looks like a very different side to Westeros than the one we're used to seeing.

As shown in the teaser first shown at NYCC (which you can see above), Ser Duncan the Tall navigates his way through the death of his knight, Ser Arlan of Pennytree, before bumping into some of the great of the good of Westeros, including a bald-headed child nicknamed Egg. The trailer ends with a ferocious series of battles, more in line with Game of Thrones tradition.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novella series. It follows the adventures of Ser Duncan, AKA 'Dunk', a squire-turned-knight who falls in league with 'Egg', a squire who is part of the land's most powerful dynasty.

In the HBO series, Ser Duncan will be played by Peter Claffey and Egg will be played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

Despite Martin's spotty history with some adaptations of his Game of Thrones work, the author has had nothing but praise for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Earlier this year, he wrote on his personal blog, "It’s as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hits our screens on January 18, with House of the Dragon season 3 also set for 2026.

