When is Tron: Ares on streaming? Speculation on the potential Disney Plus release date

When is Tron: Ares on streaming? That's a question you might be asking yourself, with the latest instalment in the sci-fi franchise just days away from hitting theaters. The new film stars Jared Leto and Greta Lee and is the third movie in the Tron series, following the 1982 original and its 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. But perhaps you prefer to watch high-speed Lightcycle action from the comfort of your own home. If so, you're probably wondering when you'll be able to catch the new movie on streaming.

The truth is, we don't yet know precisely when Tron: Ares will reach streaming. Still, we do know which service it will end up on, and we can make an educated guess about when. To find out more, scroll on down for some informed speculation over when we think the new movie will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're keen to see Tron: Ares in the immediate future, then you'll need to head to your local cinema, where you'll also have the chance to see it in IMAX.

If you're dead set on watching it at home, however, then your first opportunity will be when it becomes available for digital rental or purchase. This is where movies are available to stream for a premium price at home. Tron: Ares is distributed by Walt Disney Studios, which usually makes its films available to rent and buy digitally about two months after the film has been in cinemas. With that in mind, we speculate that in this case it will be in mid-December 2025.

That also means the film will eventually find its streaming home on Disney Plus. When that happens is variable, but on average it's around 100 days after the film has landed in cinemas. If the film does big business at the box office then it's possible the studio may keep it in theaters for longer, but given the mixed buzz around the film (our own Tron: Ares review described it as a "perfectly serviceable blockbuster"), and the fact that there hasn't been a Tron film in 15 years, we suspect that Tron: Ares will hit streaming in mid-January 2026, or perhaps February 2026 at the latest.

Tron: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10.