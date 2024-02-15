Move over Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the internet has crowned Godzilla and Kong as the new rom-com power couple

The latest poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire dropped on Valentine’s Day, and it looks like fans are feeling the love as the internet has become obsessed with what looks to be a blossoming bromance between the two beasts.

Soon after the official Godzilla x Kong Twitter account revealed the new poster captioned “They don’t have to like each other. They just have to work together.” fans quickly pointed out that the image and wording used makes the upcoming action movie sound more like an early noughties romantic comedy.

It didn't take long for fans to chime in with the jokes, podcast host Matt Jarbo replied, “It's Valentine's Day...we can finally admit the two are more than just frenemies.” Another user added , “Love the promo setting this movie up like an enemies-to-lovers rom-com.”

One fan went as far as to edit Godzilla’s and Kong’s heads onto the poster for Anyone But You, the 2023 romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as two people who start off hating each other only to realize by the end of the movie they are actually in love. See the full image below.

https://t.co/6D6TGkWOc4 pic.twitter.com/qc9dGlobzWFebruary 14, 2024 See more

We’re sorry to burst the love bubble, but we highly doubt the upcoming Godzilla flick will end with the two mighty creatures head over heels in love. The official action-packed trailer, also released on February 14, gave us a sneak peek of the next adventure in the Monsterverse, where Godzilla and Kong face up to an undiscovered threat challenging their very existence.

According to the official synopsis from Warner Brothers, “The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.” We don't know about you, but that doesn't sound very romantic to us, but who knows?

Following on from the epic showdown in Godzilla vs. Kong, the new flick stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, as well as our two beloved monsters, who may or may not be in love.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters this March 29, 2024. For now, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates heading your way this year.