New trailer for Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated rom-com is The Proposal meets Drive Me Crazy

A new trailer for the upcoming movie Anyone But You has been released, and we're digging the classic rom-com vibes.

Ben (Glen Powell) and Bea (Sydney Sweeney) have a great first date, but quickly realize that they can't stand each other. After they unexpectedly end up at a destination wedding, they make a plan to pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances. Ben wants his ex-girlfriend back, and Bea wants to get away from another man on the trip who wants her. It's the perfect plan...right? We love a classic enemies-to-lovers story.

Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends with Benefits) directs from a screenplay penned by himself and Ilana Wolpert (High School Musical: The Musical). The cast includes Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick... Boom!), Hadley Robinson (Little Women), Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under), Bryan Brown (Peter Rabbit), rapper GaTa, and romantic comedy icon Dermot Mulroney.

Sweeney is also starring as Spider-Woman in another upcoming Sony pic Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson. The actor recently wrapped production on Immaculate, a psychological thriller directed by Michael Mohan, and is currently filming Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore and Domhnall Gleeson.

Powell both stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for Richard Linklater's action comedy Hit Man, which is set to hit Netflix at a later date. He's also currently filming Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister, alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22, just in time for the Christmas holiday. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.