Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook

The film does not yet have a title

Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new supernatural romantic thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks.

According to Deadline, Shyamalan and Sparks have collaborated on an original story and are independently writing a screenplay and a novel, respectively, based on said story. Both projects will be based on the same concept and set of characters, of course. The filmmaker previously told Deadline that he would "keep fighting" for "more original storytelling" in the industry as the focus seems to be on big, money-making IP.

There are no other details at this time but Shyamalan has had an interesting career turn recently, with Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, being a bit different from his usual horror steeze. The man who crafted The Sixth Sense linking up with the man who wrote The Notebook was not on my 2025 bingo card. This will mark Shyamalan's 17th feature film, the first being 1992's Running with Anger.

Dynevor is best known for her role as Daphne in seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix's hit romantic period drama Bridgerton. She currently has three movies in post-production: survival thriller Beneath the Storm, the Diane Lane-led thriller Anniversary, and A24's Famous opposite Zac Efron. She also recently joined the cast of Richard Eyre's The Housekeeper, starring opposite Uma Thurman and Anthony Hopkins.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

