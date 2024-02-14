Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer is packed with seriously epic action

A new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is here, and it shows some seriously epic action as the main monsters are forced to team up against a terrifying threat.

The film is the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse, and it reunites the titular creatures following Godzilla vs. Kong.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Godzilla and Kong have to put aside their differences to team up against a scary, orangutan-looking villain. "They don't have to like each other, they just have to work together," says Dan Stevens's character, very sensibly, in our opinion.

The action looks to be on a huge scale, and Kong even has a fancy new gauntlet that helps him punch through a building. It seems Godzilla and Kong are humanity's only hope, too, so we're rooting for them to become buddies.

That creepy new villain is called the Skar King. "The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity," director Adam Wingard told our sister publication Total Film magazine. "I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we've seen in these movies. It's really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it's too big for just one titan!" Sounds pretty ominous to us...

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. It hits theaters this March 29, 2024.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.