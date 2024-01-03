Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director teases what's going on with Kong's bionic arm

If you've seen the epic first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, you might have noticed Kong sporting a mysterious bit of tech on his arm. You can get a good look at it when Kong and Godzilla are storming side by side through what looks to be a tunnel of some kind. Just what the glove is, however, remains to be seen.

Speaking to Total Film, director Adam Wingard teases more about that interesting gauntlet.

"It's kind of hard to say too much more than that without spoiling anything, because he has one of my favourite intros of any character I've ever shot in my films," Wingard reveals. "What I will say is I'd want to play with that [action figure] if I was a kid! And though Apex isn't in this story in a literal way, we kind of hint that Monarch absorbed a lot of the Apex technology after the last film. The glove Kong is wearing, it's somewhat insinuated that's Apex technology."

Godzilla x Kong stars Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall, and is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse. As you can guess by the title, Godzilla and Kong will be reuniting once more, following 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. This time, they're up against a hidden danger that threatens both them and the human world.

Godzilla x Kong is released on April 12, 2024.

