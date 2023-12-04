A new teaser trailer for Godzilla x Kong is here, and it's an action-packed look at the new film that teases a mysterious, dangerous threat for the monster duo to take on together.

The footage comes after the film's Instagram page was taken over by a cryptic tease that promised "something is coming". The assembled pictures revealed two red handprints on rock – from the trailer, we can see that one of the handprints is the mark of the shadowy new enemy.

The only other tease for the film so far is the title reveal, which showed a creature with glowing eyes sitting atop what looks to be a throne – in front of the skulls of Godzilla and Kong, rather worryingly. That same creature, which appears to be a giant primate of some kind, is seen again in the trailer.

Most importantly, though, is an adorable baby. "Is that a mini-Kong?" Brian Tyree Henry's character asks in the trailer, but it doesn't seem to be actual Baby Kong – instead a youngster from the same group as the new enemy. Cute!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire marks the fifth film in the MonsterVerse and reunites the titular larger-than-life beasts after Godzilla vs. Kong. This time, they'll be teaming up to face this huge, hidden danger, which threatens not just them, but the human world, too.

The synopsis for the movie also promises that the film will " delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever". Sounds like a good time to us.

Godzilla x Kong will star Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall, and it will release on April 12, 2024. Adam Wingard directs.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else coming soon.