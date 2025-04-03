Jurassic World's Scarlett Johansson says Rebirth will make the franchise scary again – and one behind-closed-doors scene already proves she's not bluffing

Jurassic World Rebirth is making dinos scary again

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
(Image credit: Universal)

The second trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has been revealed behind closed doors at this year's CinemaCon.

As per Variety, the footage included several high-octane sequences, including a chase involving several dinos, a "mutated dinosaur" that "looks like a fire-breathing T-Rex", and a triceratops.

Aside from the footage, star Scarlett Johansson has said, per Discussing Film, that Rebirth aims to bring scares back to the Jurassic Park franchise. Already, we can tell she's not bluffing: one scene, a cut moment from Michael Crichton's original novel re-imagined for the 2025 release, features the characters (including Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis) heading into a lagoon with a T-Rex in tow. Expect that to be a big, loud, and tense highlights when Rebirth comes roaring into cinemas in July.

The follow-up to Jurassic World Dominion is set five years later and follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative who's recruited to work with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to carry out a top secret mission at the site of the original Jurassic Park. When the group find themselves stranded, they find the island is home to some unexpected scaly inhabitants…

"The script is so incredible," Johansson told ComicBook last year. "David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome." Koepp also wrote 1993's Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel, The Lost World. Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story helmer is in the director's chair.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit the big screen on July 2. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of this year's upcoming movies with our guide to the biggest movie release dates of 2025.

