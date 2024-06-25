New Jurassic World star Scarlett Johansson teases "incredible" script from original Jurassic Park writer: "He's so passionate about it"

Star of the upcoming Jurassic World movie Scarlett Johansson has given a promising update on the highly anticipated dino installment, teasing its script written by a franchise legend.

"The script is so incredible," Johansson told ComicBook . "David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome."

Koepp notably penned the original Jurassic Park movie in 1993 and then returned to the franchise once more to write 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park . Now almost three decades later, he is back writing the script for the untitled sequel which is being referred to as Jurassic World 4 at the time being. However, even though this is not Koepp’s first rodeo in dino land, this will be the first time he is working on a Jurassic movie not directed by Steven Spielberg, as Rogue One ’s Gareth Edwards will helm this project.

Jurassic World 4 does however mark the Black Widow star’s franchise debut as the movie has found a new lead in Johansson as opposed to the original Jurassic World duo Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. When why the new Jurassic project made her want to return to franchise films, Johansson responded: "Everything. I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am."

This interview is the first time The Avengers star has spoken on her involvement in the movie, confirming her casting. Other cast members include Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey , who shared his excitement for casting on Instagram. Other reported cast members include Marvel star Mahershala Ali , Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

As for the "incredible" script at hand, official plot details have yet to be announced, but it was previously reported that the new movie will mark the start of a "new Jurassic era" with a "new storyline," confirming that it won’t follow on from the Jurassic World movies as such which ended with Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.

Jurassic World 4 is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. For more, check out why our writer thinks Gareth Edwards could bring back that Steven Spielberg-like magic to the Jurassic Park series or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way in 2024 and beyond.