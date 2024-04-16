Bridgerton star in talks to join Jurassic World 4 led by Rogue One director

It looks like Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is trading life in the Regency era for adventures with beasts from the prehistoric era as he is reportedly lined up to join the cast of Jurassic World 4.

According to Deadline , Bailey is in early talks to star in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s new Jurassic World movie, said to be led by Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. Alongside Bailey, Black Widow ’s Scarlett Johansson is also in talks to lead the new installment , taking over from past Jurassic World duo Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. However, it is important to note that neither Johansson, Bailey, or Edwards have been officially confirmed for the project at this time (although Edwards did tell Collider he "dropped everything" to take on the project, seemingly confirming the news before Universal Pictures had a chance to)>

The film was announced earlier this year with the original franchise screenwriter David Koepp on board, who penned Jurassic Park and its follow-up Jurassic Park: The Lost World , and Steven Spielberg as producer. Soon after, the studio gave the movie a mid-2025 release date and moved fast to find a director, eventually landing on Edwards .

Over the years we have seen six Jurassic movies, with the first three Jurassic Park flicks led by Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, and the past three Jurassic World films, which brought the series into the 21st century, starring Pratt and Dallas Howard, ending with Jurassic World: Dominion . But this sequel will not be like the others - this movie will be a fresh take with a completely new cast.

Rumors of Monkey Man ’s Dev Patel and The Color Purple ’s Colman Domingo joining the cast have also been reported by scooper Daniel Richtman, although we cannot confirm this at this time.

Jurassic World 4 does not yet have an official title or confirmed cast list at the time of writing, and the studio is keeping plot details firmly under wraps. But with a rumored cast and the original Jurassic Park creators behind the movie, we cannot wait to see how this one plays out.

Jurassic World 4 is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.