New Jurassic World movie in the works with original Jurassic Park screenwriter

A new Jurassic World movie is in the works, but it's not just any ol' sequel.

David Koepp, screenwriter of the pop culture phenomenon Jurassic Park and its follow-up Jurassic Park: The Lost World, is set to pen the script. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has a potential 2025 release date.

THR reports that the new movie is set to launch a "new Jurassic era" with an "all-new storyline." This means Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will likely not be involved, as well as original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic Park, which has amassed over $1 billion against its initial $63 million budget, follows a group of scientists who visit a theme park of sorts inhabited by dinosaurs that have been recreated using recovered DNA from the Jurassic period. In Jurassic World, the theme park is now a big success and has been for many years – until a transgenic dinosaur escapes from its enclosure and tries to eat everyone. The Chris Pratt-led reboot-sequel amassed over $1.6 billion and was followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion. Dominion was advertised as the last installment in the franchise, with the film's ending being something of a send-off. Or so we thought.

Koepp wrote the screenplay for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the original 2002 Spider-Man, and the first Mission: Impossible movie.

