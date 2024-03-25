Scarlett Johansson to take over from fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt as new Jurassic World lead

Scarlett Johansson is trading the Avengers for dinosaurs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson is set to star in the upcoming Jurassic World movie from director Gareth Edwards and original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

THR previously reported that the new movie is set to launch a "new Jurassic era" with an "all-new storyline," with Jurassic World: Dominion wrapping up Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's story arc. Cameos from original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum don't seem likely – but anything is possible.

Jurassic World fast forwards several years after the events of Jurassic Park 3 and sees the once ill-fated theme park become a massive success until, you guessed it, a dinosaur goes rogue, escapes, and tries to eat everyone. The Pratt-led franchise revival garnered over $1.6 billion at the global box office and was followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Bullet Train and The Fall Guy director David Leitch was previously attached to direct the upcoming film before talks reportedly "fell through. Days later, Star Wars: Rogue One director Gareth Edwards was tapped to take his place.

Johansson hung up her Black Widow garb in 2021 and went on to star in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City in 2023. Her upcoming projects include the upcoming 1960s Space Race rom-com Project Artemis and Transformers One, in which she provides the voice of Elita One.

Jurassic World 4 is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.