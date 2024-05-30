Marvel star Mahershala Ali in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in new Jurassic World movie

Mahershala Ali is the latest A-lister to join Jurassic World 4.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ali joins Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Scarlett Johansson in the latest installment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Plot details have yet to be announced, but it was previously reported that the new movie is set to kick off a "new Jurassic era" with an "all-new storyline," with Johansson taking over for Chris Pratt as the lead. Gareth Edwards is set to direct from a screenplay by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) was previously attached to direct the upcoming film before talks reportedly "fell through.

The Pratt-led franchise revival, which takes place several years after the events of Jurassic Park 3, earned over $1.6 billion at the global box office and was followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Ali took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight and as jazz composer and pianist Don Shirley in Green Brook. He played Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in the first season of Netflix's Luke Cage, and is set to make his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Blade in a remake of the 1998 horror-superhero film. He's set to reprise his role as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse after lending his voice to the first two films.

Jurassic World 4 is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.