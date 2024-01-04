Godzilla x Kong director teases mysterious villain the Skar King: "The greatest threat we’ve seen in these movies"

Godzilla and Kong are all set to go ape in The New Empire, the latest MonsterVerse mash-up that sees the two titans come face to face with a new threat: the mysterious primate the Skar King.

"What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself" director Adam Wingard tells Total Film about the villain in our new issue out this Thursday, which features Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on the cover.

Wingard adds: "The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity. I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!"

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is released on April 12. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, January 4. Check out the covers below:

