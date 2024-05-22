Godzilla x Kong director not returning for next MonsterVerse movie

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard will not be returning for the next MonsterVerse movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wingard, who also helmed Godzilla vs. Kong, won't be returning thanks to issues surrounding the timing of the sequel – and, since it's an amicable departure, there remains a chance for Wingard to return to the franchise in the future.

Wingard's next film is called Onslaught and is on the way from A24, with production planned for this fall. Since MonsterVerse production company Legendary wanted to get the wheels turning on the next movie quickly, soon hiring Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to write the next movie, the logistics sadly just didn't work out.

Godzilla x Kong proved to be a box office hit, garnering over $563 million worldwide. The movie, which focused largely on Kong, saw the two titular kaijus join forces to take on the villainous Skar King.

It's unclear what the next MonsterVerse movie will focus on, but Wingard shared his ideas before. "I definitely have some ideas of where they could go," he told IGN . "In the way that Kong is treated in this movie, if this movie is successful, I think that the next movie will be the Godzilla version of what we did with this movie, kind of pushing deeper into his story."

