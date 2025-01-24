Last of Us season 2's Abby joins the cast of Godzilla x Kong sequel

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of Grant Sputore's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel.

According to Deadline, Dever is set to star in the upcoming pic with Sputore to direct, taking over for Adam Wingard, and Shang-Chi writer Dave Callaham to pen the script. The sequel was announced in May of last year.

The new movie is described as "a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong and an assortment of other Titans." Godzilla x Kong grossed nearly $555 million worldwide against a budget of $135 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the entire Godzilla franchise. The film has quite the divisive Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 54% critics rating and a 91% audience score.

Dever recently joined The Last of Season 2 as main character Abby, who HBO describes as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved." She starred alongside Tim Allen in the sitcom Last Man Standing, and is probably best known for starring in Olivia Wilde's Booksmart. She's set to star in Netflix's upcoming series Apple Cider Vinegar, which is based on a true story (and looks pretty good). She was also in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen - but we don't have to talk about that.

The sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does not yet have a release date.