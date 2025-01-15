New Netflix show starring The Last of Us actor looks like the bingeable TV thriller I need right now

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Kaitlyn Dever stars in the new trailer for a Netflix thriller that has all the ingredients to become the streamer's next big hit. Based loosely on a true story, the series stars Dever as Belle Gibson, a wellness guru, and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake, her best friend and fellow influencer.

In the early days of social media, the pair set out to try and cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, in front of a huge following. However, it soon becomes clear that not all is what it seems as questions surrounding the validity of Belle's cancer diagnosis rear their head.

The first trailer looks wild and sees Belle begin to build up her social media empire, in the shadow of Milla's fame before it all comes crashing down around her. She maintains her innocence throughout though saying at one point, "You'd have to be an actual sociopath to do that and I could do like 50 personality quizzes right now and I am an empath every time." Yeesh, what a promise…

The show will run for six episodes as it charts the rise and fall of Belle, and I'm already sold. It seems like the perfect bingeable thriller to get me through dark February nights, and Dever always delivers an exceptional performance.

It's going to be a busy year for Dever too with The Last of Us season 2 arriving on our screens in April. She'll be playing Abby Anderson, who becomes a main character in The Last of Us Part 2 game. Fans are already raving about what we've seen so far of her in the trailers, and we're pretty convinced she'll be a great Abby too.

Apple Cider Vinegar arrives on February 6.