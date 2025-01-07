Everyone is obsessed with Kaitlyn Dever's "spot on" Abby in new The Last of Us season 2 trailer

The Last Of Us Season 2 | April 2025 | Max - YouTube Watch On

A new The Last of Us season 2 trailer is here, and it introduces us to Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, as well as confirming an April release date.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see Abby walking through a hospital as a creepy siren wails in the background. "It doesn't matter if you have a code like me," she says in a voiceover. "There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong."

We also see the return of Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel, along with Isabela Merced's Dina and Jeffrey Wright's Isaac.

What everyone is obsessed with, though, is Dever's take on Abby. "Abby looks so spot on," says one fan , with another saying : "I have a feeling Kaitlyn Dever is gonna make a great Abby"

"Omg Kaitlyn Dever looks amazing here ! Her voice is great too," says someone else . "This looks amazing already and I know Kaitlyn Dever looks nothing like Abby in the game but I feel like her look is honestly even better, and she’s a phenomenal actress… I can’t wait!" is another person's verdict .

"She's the perfect Abby. Really happy with her casting and knowing she's a great actress just solidifies she’ll do a great job," reflects another fan . "Omg she really is the perfect Abby. Heck……she is Abby!!!" says another person .

You'll be able to see a lot more of Dever's Abby in The Last of Us season 2, which is coming to HBO and Max sometime this April. While you wait, check out our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming TV shows.