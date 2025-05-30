Netflix is turning real-life $8 billion crypto fraud case into a TV series – and it's already found its leads in Fantastic Four and Masters of the Air stars

Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle have been cast as the leads in Netflix's new drama about "Gen Z's own Bonnie and Clyde," Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Based on true events, the limited series, titled The Altruists, is set to follow the "wild romance" of "two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye – then seduced, coaxed, and teased each other into stealing $8 billion."

Once dubbed the "poster boy" of bitcoin, Bankman-Fried founded cryptocurrency exchange FTX alongside his then-partner Gary Wang in May 2019. By November 2022, the company was collapsing due to customer mistrust and rumors of fraudulent transfers of client funds. Two months later, Bankman-Fried was arrested. We won't spoil the rest...

Graham Moore (The Imitation Game) and Jacqueline Hoyt (The Leftovers) are lined up to executive produce and act as co-showrunners. James Ponsoldt (Shrinking, Daisy Jones & the Six) will direct the first of eight episodes.

"For nearly three years now, Sam and Caroline's story has been my daily obsession," Moore told Tudum. "I'm so grateful to my friends at Netflix and Higher Ground for loving this story not only as much as I do, but in the same way that I do. And we can't wait to show all of you why."

The Altruists marks Garner's third collaboration with Netflix, having appeared in Inventing Anna and all four seasons of Ozark. She'll next be seen as morally ambiguous Marvel character Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Boyle, who's best known for appearing in Apple TV Plus series Masters of the Air, is currently filming House of Guinness for the streamer, a historical drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight that follows the family behind the famous brewing company.

