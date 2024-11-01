A new Godzilla movie is on the way, from the creators of the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One

Toho and Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki are teaming up for another movie about the King of the Monsters.

The news was shared via the Japanese entertainment company's Twitter on November 1, with a video captioned "EMERGENCY ANNOUNCEMENT". In it, it confirmed that Yamazaki would be writing, directing, and overseeing the VFX. The announcement coincides with Godzilla Minus One, which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects earlier this year, rereleasing in US theaters.

In a follow-up clip, Yamazaki urged fans to "stay tuned", though he remained tight-lipped on whether or not the new sci-fi flick would be a direct sequel to his previous offering in the long-running franchise. Check it out below...

Production of a new Godzilla film by writer, director, and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki @nostoro has been greenlit. pic.twitter.com/uQmNo60e47November 1, 2024

"OH WE ARE SO BACK," wrote an excited follower, as another said: "Ah! The iconic Godzilla. Minus one was great and we want more."

Initially released back in December 2023, Godzilla Minus One, which currently holds a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score, centers on Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a kamikaze military pilot who deserted his mission during the Second World War, as he navigates his debilitating guilt in the years that follow. When the ginormous, city-flattening monster he faced way back when reemerges, Shikishima vows to take down the creature as a means to redeem himself.

Awarding it four stars, Total Film's Neil Smith claimed it to be "a gargantuan and resonant epic" in his review. It reportedly made around $116 million at the worldwide box office, from a $10-15 million budget.

For more, check out our picks of the best sci-fi movies of all time for some viewing inspiration, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.

