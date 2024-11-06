Godzilla Minus One director says Kevin Feige told him Marvel is having meetings "every day" to see if they can replicate the monster movie: "I think it's just lip service"

Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki has met Kevin Feige – and it sounds like Marvel is taking inspiration from the monster movie.

"The president of Marvel told me, 'Wadatsumi!'" Yamazaki revealed at Tokyo International Film Festival (H/T CBR.com). Wadatsumi refers to the operation to destroy Godzilla at the end of the movie.

"He told me, 'We're all having meetings every day to see if we can make it happen like that,'" he continued. "I think it's just lip service."

By the sounds of things, Feige is drawing inspiration from Godzilla Minus One, rather than trying to bring Yamazaki into the Marvel fold. Considering how excellent a movie Godzilla Minus One is, though, seeing its influence on the MCU can only be a good thing.

If you're hungry for more Godzilla, the good news is Yamazaki and Toho are teaming up for another movie about the monster, with Toho revealing earlier this month that Yamazaki would be writing, directing, and overseeing the VFX on the new movie. It's not clear yet whether the movie will be a sequel to Godzilla Minus One or an all new project.

As for Marvel, next up is Captain America: Brave New World, which releases next February 14. It stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross, and Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, leader of the Serpent Society.

You can keep up to speed with everything else the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, or check out our guide on watching the Marvel movies in order for an MCU marathon.