Fantastic Four co-writer tried to have "a classic Galactus" as the "big bad" in the 2015 Marvel movie, but "internal push back" stopped it

The co-writer of 2015's Fantastic Four, Jeremy Slater, has talked about the MCU's upcoming take on Marvel's First Family – and Galactus.

"I'm excited. I like the fact that they are taking a big creative swing," he told ComicBook. "They are telling a multiverse story, with a different world and a different set of heroes. It looks like they are bringing them in collision with our Marvel Cinematic Universe. I think that is a smart angle. I think they are getting Galactus right.

"I wanted to make him our big bad and there was some internal push back," he continued. "First, he was our big bad. Then, he was just going to appear in one scene. Then, he was only appearing in the post-credits scene. Coming off the Galactus cloud from [2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer], which I was one of those fanboys probably bitching on Ain't It Cool News back then about how he was a fucking cloud, I was excited to bring back a classic Galactus and have that Jack Kirby design. It looked like they've accomplished that, so I can't wait to see him in real life."

The first look at Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps came from a very unlikely place – a Snapple promotion. He certainly looks very comic accurate.

"The most epic of the most epic that you can imagine," producer Grant Curtis has said of the villain.

"Because that's the global stakes we're dealing with, the universal stakes we're dealing with," he continued. "That's Galactus. When Galactus’s gaze comes across your planet, you're not in a good spot. I think that's as big of a scope and scale you could ever ask a villain to bring with him or her. And that is what Galactus brings... One of the beautiful things about working with Kevin Feige and with [director] Matt Shakman, they are totally in on sci-fi."

