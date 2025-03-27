InZOI cheats and codes for money and more

InZOI cheats and codes can greatly improve the lives of your Zois, granting you extra Meow (the game's currency) to fund a more extravagant virtual lifestyle, or simply helping you escape the game's occasional bugs.

Fortunately, InZOI cheats are easier to activate than The Sims 4 cheats, but because the game is still in early access only two cheats are currently available, with the InZOI roadmap promising more in-game cheats will arrive in Update 2 – scroll down for more on this. For now, here are all the cheats available in InZOI and how to activate them.

Not sure where to begin? Then make sure you check out our InZOI starter guide to get tips and tricks for your virtual life.

How to use InZOI cheats

(Image credit: Krafton)

To use cheats in InZOI, you simply need to click a couple of buttons. Select the Psicat Guide, the book icon on the bottom right of your screen, to bring up The Psicat Help menu.

At the bottom-left of this menu are three large buttons: 'Customer Support,' 'Use Money Cheat,' and 'Emergency Rescue.' Select the 'Use Money Cheat' or 'Emergency Rescue' button to activate the respective cheat.

It's unclear whether Krafton plans to change the process of activating cheats at a later date, especially given its plans to add more of them in Update 2 (more on this further down), but we're hoping the developer allows these additional cheats to be activated at the press of a button, too.

InZOI money cheat

(Image credit: Krafton)

To activate the money cheat in InZOI, select the Psicat Guide button on the bottom-right corner of your screen and click the 'Use Money Cheat' button at the bottom of the Psicat Help menu. Each click of this button adds 100,000 Meow to your household funds and you can activate this cheat an unlimited number of times.

If you'd prefer to earn your funds legitimately, we have a separate guide on how to get more InZOI money and stack up that Meow.

InZOI Emergency Rescue cheat

(Image credit: Krafton)

As InZOI is in early access, you may encounter a few bugs, including ones that cause your Zoi to become stuck somewhere they shouldn't. For example, I got stuck floating in my SUV, with my Zoi unable to perform any actions.

When this happens, select the Psicat Guide on the bottom-right corner of your screen, then select the red 'Emergency Rescue' button on the bottom-left of the Psicat help menu. You then need to choose which of your Zois requires rescuing, and the game automatically moves them to a different location, unsticking them in the process.

While this may not technically be a cheat, it's useful for getting your Zoi out of sticky situations with ease.

When are more cheats coming to InZOI?

(Image credit: Krafton)

According to a roadmap shared by developer Krafton, more "in-game cheat codes" will roll out to InZOI in Update 2, coming in May. The developer hasn't shared a date for this update or details on what cheats we can expect, however.

This May update will also introduce changes to weight and the muscle adjustment system, update Outfits, improve Zoi relationships, Create a Zoi mode and Build Mode, and add an adoption system. The chunky update will also introduce a ModKit supporting Maya and Blender.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.