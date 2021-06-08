The Sims 4 career cheats to get ahead in the workplace

The Sims 4 career cheats will help with the very real-life need to earn money and keep the bills paid, the fridge stocked with food, or your utilities in working order. So, it’s very likely your Sim will embark on a career to earn those Simoleons. But again, like life as we know it, holding down your job is hard and getting promoted can be even harder. In The Sims 4 you need to level up certain skills and carry out certain tasks even when your shift has ended. But, what if you don’t want to do that? Well, that's where these Sims 4 career cheats come in.

How to enable The Sims 4 career cheats

Before you can start enabling cheats in The Sims 4, you’ll need to open the cheat console following the simple rules below:

The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command (⌘) and Shift, then press c

Hold Command (⌘) and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 cheats: Hold down all the four shoulder buttons at once

Hold down all the four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

As long as you get it right a text box will appear across the top of the screen where you can enter your cheat codes.

The Sims 4 career cheats

With these The Sims 4 career cheats you can get yourself that automatic promotion without any of the effort. They literally take the work out of work. Simply enter careers.promote in your cheat console followed by the name of the career you want to advance your Sim in and voila (make sure you have started this career first though). Each time you use these cheats, you’ll advance a level so you might even fancy repeating this cheat until you reach the top of the ladder.

Once you’ve enabled Sim 4 career cheats with the instructions above, make sure you’ve clicked on the Sim you want to level up. You can also use the cheats below and replace promote with demote, if you want to take your Sim down a few pegs. Once you’ve enabled cheats, you must type testingCheats true into the console and then use any of the relevant cheats below.

The Sims 4 full-time career promotion cheats

careers.promote Activist

careers.promote Actor

careers.promote Astronaut

careers.promote Athletic

careers.promote Business

careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner

careers.promote Conservationist

careers.promote Criminal

careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker

careers.promote careers_adult_Critic

careers.promote Culinary

careers.promote Detective

careers.promote Doctor

careers.promote careers_Adult_Education

careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer

careers.promote Entertainer

careers.promote Adult_Gardener

careers.promote careers_Adult_Law

careers.promote Military

careers.promote Painter

careers.promote adult_active_Scientist

careers.promote SecretAgent

careers.promote SocialMedia

careers.promote Influencer

careers.promote TechGuru

careers.promote adult_Writer

The Sim 4 career heats don’t stop with your full-time careers though. If you’re holding down a part-time career and want to earn a little more, you can use the following cheats to win that easy promotion.

The Sims 4 part-time career promotion cheats

careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter

careers.promote PartTime_Barista

careers.promote PartTime_Diver

careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports

careers.promote PartTime_FastFood

careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman

careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard

careers.promote PartTime_Manual

careers.promote PartTime_Retail

careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam

And there’s a few more extra career cheats to try out below if you want to fiddle with the career choices of your Sims.

Additional The Sim 4 career cheats

careers.add_career {careername} - adds a career to your Sim

careers.remove_career {careername} - quit career

careers.retire {careername} - quit and receive a pension every week

Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID} - change career outfit in Create a Sim.

It is important to note though that some of the careers listed above exist only in expansion packs such as The Sims 4: City Living or The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle so they won’t work unless you have purchased and installed the expansion packs.

The cheats don’t have to stop there. If you want to try out some other tricks, check out some of our extra The Sims 4 cheat content.

