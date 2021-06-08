The Sims 4 career cheats to get ahead in the workplace

The Sims 4 career cheats will help with the very real-life need to earn money and keep the bills paid, the fridge stocked with food, or your utilities in working order. So, it’s very likely your Sim will embark on a career to earn those Simoleons. But again, like life as we know it, holding down your job is hard and getting promoted can be even harder. In The Sims 4 you need to level up certain skills and carry out certain tasks even when your shift has ended. But, what if you don’t want to do that? Well, that's where these Sims 4 career cheats come in.
How to enable The Sims 4 career cheats
Before you can start enabling cheats in The Sims 4, you’ll need to open the cheat console following the simple rules below:
- The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c
- The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command (⌘) and Shift, then press c
- The Sims 4 PS4 cheats: Hold down all the four shoulder buttons at once
- The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once
As long as you get it right a text box will appear across the top of the screen where you can enter your cheat codes.
The Sims 4 career cheats
With these The Sims 4 career cheats you can get yourself that automatic promotion without any of the effort. They literally take the work out of work. Simply enter careers.promote in your cheat console followed by the name of the career you want to advance your Sim in and voila (make sure you have started this career first though). Each time you use these cheats, you’ll advance a level so you might even fancy repeating this cheat until you reach the top of the ladder.
Once you’ve enabled Sim 4 career cheats with the instructions above, make sure you’ve clicked on the Sim you want to level up. You can also use the cheats below and replace promote with demote, if you want to take your Sim down a few pegs. Once you’ve enabled cheats, you must type testingCheats true into the console and then use any of the relevant cheats below.
The Sims 4 full-time career promotion cheats
- careers.promote Activist
- careers.promote Actor
- careers.promote Astronaut
- careers.promote Athletic
- careers.promote Business
- careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
- careers.promote Conservationist
- careers.promote Criminal
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker
- careers.promote careers_adult_Critic
- careers.promote Culinary
- careers.promote Detective
- careers.promote Doctor
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Education
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer
- careers.promote Entertainer
- careers.promote Adult_Gardener
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Law
- careers.promote Military
- careers.promote Painter
- careers.promote adult_active_Scientist
- careers.promote SecretAgent
- careers.promote SocialMedia
- careers.promote Influencer
- careers.promote TechGuru
- careers.promote adult_Writer
The Sim 4 career heats don’t stop with your full-time careers though. If you’re holding down a part-time career and want to earn a little more, you can use the following cheats to win that easy promotion.
The Sims 4 part-time career promotion cheats
- careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter
- careers.promote PartTime_Barista
- careers.promote PartTime_Diver
- careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports
- careers.promote PartTime_FastFood
- careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman
- careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard
- careers.promote PartTime_Manual
- careers.promote PartTime_Retail
- careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam
And there’s a few more extra career cheats to try out below if you want to fiddle with the career choices of your Sims.
Additional The Sim 4 career cheats
- careers.add_career {careername} - adds a career to your Sim
- careers.remove_career {careername} - quit career
- careers.retire {careername} - quit and receive a pension every week
- Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID} - change career outfit in Create a Sim.
It is important to note though that some of the careers listed above exist only in expansion packs such as The Sims 4: City Living or The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle so they won’t work unless you have purchased and installed the expansion packs.
The cheats don’t have to stop there. If you want to try out some other tricks, check out some of our extra The Sims 4 cheat content.
