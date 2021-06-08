The Sims 4 debug cheat unlocks a whole new world of objects

The Sims 4 debug cheat will give you access to all the items in The Sims 4. We’re talking expansion packs, career unlockables, and more. This is the perfect cheat for those players wanting to discover everything that The Sims 4 has to offer or even first-time players looking to build a starter home with very little money in the bank. These items will make it possible for you to have a one-of-a-kind, unique home using over 1200 new items that you wouldn’t have access to otherwise. Intrigued? Read on to find out how to make it possible.

How to enable cheats in The Sims 4

Before you can use The Sims 4 debug cheat, you’ll need to open the cheat console and enable cheats following the simple rules below:

The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command (⌘) and Shift, then press c

Hold Command (⌘) and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 cheats: Hold down all the four shoulder buttons at once

Hold down all the four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

A text box should appear across the top of the screen where you can enter your cheat codes.

The Sims 4 debug cheat

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 debug cheat allows players to access a whole new series of objects that wouldn’t normally be available in Build Mode. This is your red pill, blue pill moment. Do you want to unleash the secret hidden objects? Well, here’s how.

Once you’ve enabled cheats, you must type testingCheats true into the console. Then, there’s two codes to use:

bb.showHiddenObjects

bb.showLiveEditObjects

bb.showHiddenObjects activates the ‘Buy Debug Mode’ meaning players can access hidden, playable objects like collectibles, rocks, trees, bushes and more.

While bb.showLiveEditObjects allows players to access an even wider range of objects totaling over 1200 and including items such as decor, trees, and even cars.

Importantly, you must enter bb.showHiddenObjects before you can use bb.showLiveEditObjects though, so make sure you enter them in that specific order and you must be in Build Mode.

Once you’ve entered them, go to the Build Mode search bar in the bottom left corner of the screen and type in debug. Select one of the **DEBUG** options to access all the new items.

And that’s it for this one. It’s time to enjoy trying out all the new items that The Sims 4 debug cheat has to offer. If you want to try out any more The Sims 4 cheats, we’ve got a lot more to offer you.

