How to get more money in InZOI

So, you've created your perfect Zoi, and you're ready to start making money (AKA Meow) in InZOI. Well, we're here to help you easily boost your funds with some top tips. Much like in the real world, in the virtual world of InZOI you need cold-hard cash to fund your Zoi's lifestyle – and the more extravagant you want that lifestyle to be, the more Meow you need.

Fortunately, there are several ways to make money in InZOI. So, whether you want to graft for it, gain it through nefarious means, or simply use a cheat, here's how to get more InZOI money.

Not sure where to begin? Then make sure you check out our InZOI starter guide to get tips and tricks for your virtual life.

Get a job

If you want to graft for your cash, you need to get a job. You can apply for full-time or part-time jobs through the Career menu on your phone, with jobs differing slightly depending on the city you live in. If you need money now, look for the entry-level job that pays the highest Meow in your city. In Bliss Bay, it's a Junior Developer at Blue Moon Soft at 360 Meow a day. If you're playing the long game, look for the job with the highest senior-level pay and work toward that.

Get a promotion

To reach that senior-level job, you need to get promoted. To do this, attend work each day you're scheduled to (you need to physically go there) and complete the tasks you're assigned during your shift to earn experience points. Once your current position experience bar (viewed in the Career menu) reaches 100%, you should get a phone message (not necessarily straight away) telling you that you've been promoted – and get a nice pay rise, too.

In InZOI's early access version, the days of the week in career view are listed in Korean, which can make it hard to know when you need to show up. So here's a list of which days are which:

Moon = Monday

Hwa = Tuesday

Su = Wednesday

Mok = Thursday

Geum = Friday

Tote = Saturday

d = Sunday

Sell your creations

If a standard 9-5 isn't for you, then consider utilizing your Zoi's skills to make money. Using a computer or laptop, you can write, compose music, produce videos, and more to make money from the comfort of your home. You can also create and sell paintings and Bonsai trees through the Pocket Market app on your phone.

Sell second-hand items

Disclaimer This seems slightly more complicated and we can't confirm it definitely works right now, but you should be able to sell certain second-hand items for a price you set.

According to the Psicat Guide, you should be able to sell second-hand items by "dropping off the items you want to sell at the residential or public area" where your current Zoi is. While we've tagged several items for second-hand sale, none have sold, so we're unsure if this system is working properly. It could be these items aren't selling because you need to set up a second-hand sales booth or mat on the street (mentioned as a second option in the Psicat Guide), but we've been unable to work out how to actually do that as there are none of these mats or booths in the furniture menu that we can see.

It's possible this is an early access bug or a misunderstanding on our end, but we'll update this guide when we confirm how this system works.

Steal

If you're not making money as quickly as you'd like, or you just have a mean streak, you can make extra dough through bad deeds, such as stealing. But be careful with this one: there are CCTV cameras scattered around InZOI's cities, and if you get caught, you face a fine (which doesn't help with your money woes) or jail.

Also, committing crimes like stealing lowers your Zoi's Karma and could result in them becoming a ghost with unfinished business when they die.

Win the Lottery

Even Zois have dreams of winning the lottery, and if you happen to hit the jackpot after buying a lottery ticket from one of the Lottery Stands scattered across the city, your money worries could be a thing of the past. Lottery tickets are 5 Meow a go, so it's worth buying a few in a go for the best chance of winning.

Take out a loan

If all the above methods haven't worked, and you don't want to cheat, you may be eligible for a loan. Head to your city's bank – they're open 8am to 4pm on weekdays –select the ID-Scanner on the counter and open an account. Once your account is open, you can either deposit money into the bank or take out a loan. A Tier One loan gives you 300 Meow, and if you apply for one, the bank will message you three hours after to confirm whether you've been granted the loan. Just make sure you can pay it back.

Use the Money Cheat

Exhausted all avenues? Or are you simple after the easy option? There's no judgment here. The InZOI cheats option for money is the easiest way to make Meow in InZOI, and simply requires you to select the 'Use Money Cheat' button in your Psicat Guide. Every time you click the button, you get 100,000 Meow. See, now wasn't that much easier?

