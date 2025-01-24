inZOI's "community simulation" approach to the life sim genre could make it The Sims 4's biggest rival yet

The Sims 4's decade-long reign as the king of life sims finally has a worthy contender for the crown. Krafton's upcoming PC game inZOI is no ordinary life sim; as its meta narrative framing puts the player in the shoes of a company worker tasked with overseeing a virtual world populated with human-like beings called Zois. It's our job to create our own avatar and explore, shape, and build upon this world as we see fit, and according to producer and director Hyungjun “Kjun” Kim, we'll be doing so in a far more involved capacity than any game the genre has seen before.

"inZOI captures the essence of life by developing a community simulation where Zois communicate and form relationships," Kjun tells GamesRadar+, describing its essence as "a game for those who seek realistic life simulation with deeper levels of immersion." Complete with photorealistic graphics, Krafton's heightened focus on building a more responsive, relatable digital world will be bolstered by one huge thing: you, the player.

Personal touch

Perhaps the biggest draw for the life sim community is the ability to mod your game. It was certainly a promising highlight of Life By You before its unfortunate cancellation last year, and the litany of Sims 4 mods out there are proof of how players thrive on crafting a true sandbox of their own. This genre convention is something Krafton is keen not only to harness, but innovate on.

When inZOI launches into Early Access on March 28, the game will be "equipped with on-device generative AI that allows players to easily create their own interactions, characters, furniture, and anything they can imagine," as well as an AI textile generator that "produces images from user-input text, allowing players to create their own unique patterns and apply them to clothing, furniture, and more." The studio's push toward a more personalized experience has already shown promise following a recent character creator demo. A key lesson it learned from the process? How much players crave "diverse and realistic character faces."

It's true that games like The Sims can lean too heavily on the fantastical, but inZOI's championing of realistic and believable human beings seems front and center. "Diversity and inclusion are key values to the development team at inZOI, striving to provide a space where every player can fully express themselves," Kjun says, with "more realistic body type options" also added after player feedback. "We also plan to offer additional customization options like freckles, piercings, and tattoos, as well as accessories like watches, rings, and necklaces," adds Kjun, all presented through stunning, hyper-realistic fidelity.

Still, Krafton acknowledges that there's more to creating a realistic life sim than simply looking good. That's why on top of controlling our own Zoi, players will oversee "the collective lives of an entire city through a comprehensive community simulation."

Team player

(Image credit: Krafton)

Zois can influence the communities they live in by spreading rumors...

inZoi's cities sound far more ambitious than anything offered in any Sims game. With more to be added during the Early Access period, each city will be "made up of up to 300 Zois, each interacting with each other and forming relationships of their own free will based on their innate traits," says Kjun.

"Zois can influence the communities they live in by spreading rumors, setting new fashion trends, and even catching or transmitting the flu." On top of that, inZOI will offer customizable buildings, weather toggles, and the ability to "modify the state of the city as [players] roam freely, allowing them to have some control over the city as a whole." As a consequence, "unexpected events and diverse life stories" emerge from each decision you make, as the Zois react instinctively. They can even steal the furniture you put up for sale, Kjun hints. This autonomy system sounds like a far more nuanced take on The Sims 4's Neighborhood Stories, a base game update that allowed players to start influencing the lives of NPCs through the currently played household.

Sometimes, though, you just don't care to tell Brandi Broke that she should get to know Vladislaus Straud a little better. If inZOI succeeds at making its world feel like a well-rounded, responsive digital space, it could well achieve something no other life sim has done before: light a fire under EA's 25-year legacy and give it some healthy competition. Time will tell, and with just two months to go until inZOI launches, all that's left to do is wait and see.

