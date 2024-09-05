A life-and-death-themed Sims 4 expansion seemingly leaked "right on time for spooky season," and fans just want one thing: "We better be able to WooHoo Grim"

The Sims 4 could be getting a brand-new expansion pack right on time for Halloween - and fans think it may feature everything from funerals to the game's most unique NPC, the Grim Reaper.

A good while has now passed since the arrival of Lovetsruck, EA's spiciest expansion pack yet , which means that the community is looking forward to The Sims 4's next DLC - and it appears to have leaked early on Instant Gaming . The mysterious expansion is reported to be titled "Life and Death" as seen on the storefront alongside a placeholder image of the Grim Reaper, and fans are already speculating what the pack contains.

A recent Reddit thread highlights various theories, with many players calling for some of the community's most highly requested features to come to the life sim - like cemeteries and funeral events: "If we don’t get graveyards, funerals, and epic widow veils, I’m flipping tables." Others are looking into the "death" part of the possible expansion's supposed title more closely. "Personally I need an underworld location ASAP," writes one fan.

"I’m hoping there’ll be a guardian angel and Grim Reaper career," reads another comment - and as a dedicated Simmer myself, I'd love a playable Grim role. It would add an entirely new level of depth to the deadly faceless character whose arrival unsuspecting Sims dread. Not all fans want to play as Grim, though - some would prefer to play with him instead, if you catch my drift: "We better be able to WooHoo Grim."

While players can use Sims 4 mods to romance Death himself properly, there's no way to do it in-game really - and I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't like to to hook my own Sims up with the Grim Reaper. There's no telling what the Life and Death expansion will bring, though, if it even ends up coming to fruition. As one person suggests, perhaps ghost Sims will be more fleshed out and "interesting," or the pack will add a "coroner career."

I'm also curious about the "life" part, too - will the expansion somehow focus on Sims' age stages, from babies to elders? According to Instant Gaming's placeholder page for the pack, the community will find out sometime this year as it's listed with a 2024 release window but has no specific date attached to it yet. It'd make sense to see the Life and Death DLC launch sometime in October, though - as a fan says, "Right in time for spooky season!"

Need something to play while you wait? Here are 10 games like The Sims 4 to check out.