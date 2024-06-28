The Sims 4 Lovestruck is EA's spiciest expansion pack yet, bringing back the iconic sex bed that introduced WooHoo to the life sim series 24 years ago

EA reveals its upcoming Lovestruck expansion pack for The Sims 4 , and it offers a spicy ode to the longtime life sim series' original game.

Back in 2000, the first entry to The Sims was released and it made waves thanks to its unique virtual dollhouse-like gameplay. There was, and still is, nothing quite like it - but Maxis and EA didn't stop at the base game. Just months after The Sims launched, its first-ever expansion, Livin' Large, dropped. It didn't boast any specific theme, but it did add the series' spiciest feature yet - the ability to WooHoo, accompanied by a heart-shaped bed. That same bed has been remodeled for each Sims title since except for The Sims 4 - until now, that is.

24 years after the original, the legendary heart-shaped bed is making yet another return with a revamped version in The Sims 4's upcoming expansion pack, Lovestruck . The new DLC isn't all about the bed, though - it's themed entirely around love, adding a romantic world dubbed Ciudad Enamorada and various gameplay mechanics. Sims can gaze at the stars together atop a romantic blanket in the city's gardens, dance the night away with one another at the local nightclub, or opt to fly solo with casual hook-ups here and there.

The expansion pack is essentially adding Tinder, after all - Lovestruck allows Sims to create dating profiles on a new app called "Cupid's Corner," where they can match with other Sims, plan to meet up, and even learn how to become a "Romance Consultant" - a job that sounds like it's all about matchmaking. Sims can also grow their skills in romance, forming dynamics with partners to reflect their shared relationships. These dynamics range from wholesome to steamy - with emphasis on the latter.

EA is bringing turn-ons and turn-offs, too, which affect how Sims see each other and whether they're romantically compatible. If they are, things can get quite hot and heavy - as shown in the Lovestruck trailer, it looks like Sims can even engage in roleplay in the bedroom before WooHooing. Overall, the expansion pack seems to strike a nice balance between more adult mods like Wicked Whims and the cozier romance many Simmers wished was present in The Sims 4's past packs like My Wedding Stories.

I'm excited to relive the nostalgia brought by Lovestruck's features, from the heart-shaped bed to Sims' turn-ons and turn-offs. If the pack seems right up your own alley, pre-orders are open now via EA for the expansion ahead of its July 25 release date. Priced at $39.99, an early purchase will net you special in-game items like a breakup-themed double bed, an adorable heart-shaped plush toy, and a new teary-eyed eyeliner.

