Hideo Kojima praises this new anime movie as one of the "most remarkable" of the past decade

Hideo Kojima's latest movie recommendation has just dropped – and it's new anime movie, Look Back.

"Look Back is one of the most remarkable anime of the past decade. I’ve written commentary for it. The original work was amazing, too," he tweeted . "I was shaken to my core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action film! I was moved by the present and future of entertainment! Anime is truly incredible. I've already ordered Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga and can't wait to 'look back' on it."

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series of the same name, Look Back follows Fujino and Kyomoto, two polar opposite young girls from the same small town who begin to forge a bond over their love of drawing manga. Fujimoto is also the brains behind the manga Chainsaw Man, which has been adapted into an anime series and is one of the best-selling manga titles of all time.

He co-wrote the screenplay with Kiyotaka Oshiyama and Kiyotaka Oshiyama is in the director's chair. Oshiyama previously worked on the animation for movies like The First Slam Dunk and Mary and the Witch's Flower, as well as Studio Ghibli titles including The Boy and the Heron, Arietty, and The Wind Rises.

Elsewhere on his Twitter , Kojima shared some other movie recommendations released in the first half of 2024, including All of Us Strangers, Furiosa, and Past Lives, plus True Detective: Night Country and Shogun as his favorite small-screen picks.

Look Back is out now in Japan, but the film doesn't have a US or UK release date just yet. While we wait for an update on that front, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest new anime releases.