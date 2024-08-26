Steve Martin wants Ryan Reynolds and Cate Blanchett to guest star in Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building has always attracted sensational guest stars, from Tina Fey's recurring podcast guru Cindy Canning to Paul Rudd's Hollywood diva Ben Glenroy - and that's only the start of a very, very long list.

The upcoming fourth season continues this tradition as Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis appear portraying themselves, as they take on the respective roles of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in an Only Murders movie as our podcasting gang are whisked off to Hollywood. And once again, that's only the beginning of this season's cameos...

The question is then, which celebrity would the cast like to appear in Only Murders in the Building who hasn't popped up yet? GamesRadar+ put that to trio Steve Martin (Charles), Selena Gomez (Mabel), and Martin Short (Oliver) in a recent interview, who gave us their wish-list.

After some initial hesitation from Short who said "there's a lot of wonderful actors" he would love to appear in the show, Martin got down to business naming them, starting with "Cate Blanchett". Gomez and Short nodded in agreement, with the latter exclaiming that he "loves" the Tár and Lord of the Rings star.

He then proposes the idea of Ryan Reynolds, to which Martin replies "that would be great." Currently riding a high following the success of Deadpool and Wolverine, we are sure Reynolds would be up for a cameo here.

Talking of guest stars, this season will also see the return of the legendary Meryl Streep as actor Loretta Durkin, following her debut in the last instalment. As you may recall, the third season ended with Loretta moving to Los Angeles for her big break, with Oliver deciding not to move with her as he only likes LA in small doses.

Season 4 then sees the pair adjusting to a long distance relationship, but we still get plenty of scenes between Loretta and Oliver. Telling GamesRadar+ that "there's no greater actor to work with" other than Streep, Short also adds that she is always the one gossiping on set, but that this never distracts from her performance. He explained: "She can be gossiping about some actor that she's worked with then they say 'action' and she's into the scene with tears. They then say 'cut' and she's right back to the gossip."

Martin is also in admiration of the joyful energy Streep brings to set, as he states: "She's one of the most fun actors! You may think that there might be some angst as she prepares for a scene but there's not. I think part of her success is in her joy and being able to turn on a dime."

Only Murders in the Building season 4 debuts on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on August 27.

