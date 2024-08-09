Lord of the Rings star says "no one got paid anything" for the epic fantasy trilogy
Cate Blanchett said she was paid in "free sandwiches" for all three Lord of the Rings movies
Cate Blanchett says she and her co-stars didn't make very much money off the Lord of the Rings franchise – which comes as a shock.
"Are you kidding me?" Blanchett replied when Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen suggested that her biggest paycheck was from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy (via Variety). "No, no one got paid anything to do that movie."
Blanchett played Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.
"I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my [elf] ears," Blanchett continued, adding that she never got a "piece of the backend" either.
The first installment in Jackson's trilogy hit theaters in 2001, and grossed $887.4 million against a whopping $93 million budget. All three films together took in a box office total of $1.156 billion. So needless to say, we're frustrated on her behalf.
Despite this, Blanchett said in a recent interview that she would absolutely return as Galadriel for The Hunt for Gollum, which is being directed by none other than Andy Serkis. The actor told The Standard that she "finagled her way into The Hobbit" and that she would "do anything with Andy Serkis."
The Hunt for Gollum is slated for a 2026 release date. Blanchett can currently be seen starring as Lilith in Eli Roth's live-action Borderlands movie. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
Lord of the Rings' corporate owners know that you "have to respect" the books, but after Gollum, says that "not everything is going to hit it out of the park"
Forget Viggo Mortensen breaking his toe, this resurfaced Lord of the Rings interview shows the true danger behind one of the trilogy's most iconic battles