The Lord of the Rings anime movie sets streaming date, meaning every movie will be available in one place

After hitting theaters in December, new anime movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim is making its way to streaming, joining the rest of the franchise on HBO streaming service Max.

The news was confirmed in Max’s most recent promotional video announcing its February 2025 programming slate. Although The War of Rohirrirm is not listed on Warner Bros. Discovery’s 'What's new on Max' list, the movie is featured towards the end of the video. An exact date is yet to be revealed. Check out the video below.

The War of Rohirrim will fit quite nicely in Max’s streaming catalog, as the service already hosts Peter Jackson’s trilogy, as well as the prequel The Hobbit movies, and the 1978 animated Lord of the Rings film by Ralph Bakshi. However, the live-action The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series can only be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the iconic novels by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before the events of Jackson’s trilogy and follows Helm Hammerhand's daughter Héra as she leads a resistance against a deadly enemy. The movie stars Brian Cox and Gaia Wise and is directed by Kenji Kamiyama.

The War of Rohirrim will hit Max in February alongside other exciting titles including The White Lotus season 3, Waitress: The Musical, Elevation, and A24’s We Live in Time. A UK streaming date for the LOTR anime movie is yet to be revealed.

