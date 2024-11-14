Silo showrunner reveals that star Rebecca Ferguson did all of season 2's incredible underwater stunt scenes for real: "To her that's fun"

Returning to our screens this week, Silo season 2 really ups the ante – which is all the more impressive given that it is one of the best Apple TV shows. Not only is a whole new silo introduced, but the action is seriously levelled up too with this season featuring several stunning underwater stunt sequences.

As Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette, who is as "commanding" as ever according to our Silo season 2 review, explores another silo, she discovers that the vast majority of it is flooded. Therefore in order to retrieve essential supplies, she has to dive deep into the water using makeshift breathing apparatus which could go wrong at any second.

They are phenomenal scenes and become even more so upon learning that Ferguson did all these underwater stunts for real. As showrunner Graham Yost tells GamesRadar+ in an interview, the actor considers these tough sequences to be "fun".

As he reveals: "They are just fantastic sequences. Rebecca loves doing that stuff, you know, to her that's fun. And so they were able to get a lot of amazing footage of her in the water. It's that fun thing of you write something that might not exactly work. You ask 'what about this, what about that' and then you see it and it's like as if that's what we always had planned."

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Continuing, Yost also adds that some of these underwater scenes were also filmed during last year's Hollywood strikes, before shooting was completely shut down: "Some of that happened during the strike. There was the writers' strike then the actors' strike, where everything shut down, but there was a month or so where they continued filming."

Although Silo season 3 hasn't yet been officially announced, this second season only adapts the last half of author Hugh Howey's first novel 'Wool'. Given that 'Wool' is only the first book in a trilogy, with 'Shift' and 'Dust' following, does Yost already have an idea for how he wants to tell the rest of the story on-screen?

The showrunner doesn't want to give much away at all, simply replying with: "I will say with an enigmatic smile, yes."

Silo season 2 begins on Apple TV+ on November 15, with a new episode dropping weekly. Don't miss a beat with our Silo season 2 release schedule.