The Boys showrunner teases the high stakes of the final season: "There’s no guarantee on who’s going to survive"

It seems all bets are off on who lives and who dies in The Boys season 5, with show creator Eric Kripke saying there’s "no guarantee" on who will be standing come the series finale.

"That’s the fun of the final season. You can blow the doors off it." Kripke told GamesRadar+ of the “super big, apocalyptic” final season at San Diego Comic-Con.

"There’s no guarantee who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep [the cast] for another season. So you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. The writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that."

Kripke, though, admits he’s feeling the pressure of sticking the landing on The Boys season 5.

"So many series finale suck. It’s really hard to land the plane," Kripke says, in typically forthright fashion.

He continued, "I am very grateful to Amazon for giving me the opportunity to end it on our own terms but, for sure, I feel lots and lots of pressure to end it well. Because if we can stick the landing, then people will be like, ‘That was a great show.’ But if we shit the bed, people will say: ‘It was a good show, but then it shit the bed."

"For the legacy of the show, I really want to land the plane. It’s hard to land the plane! I feel an incredible amount of pressure."

The Boys season 5 is set to be its last, with star Karl Urban hinting that the Prime Video series won’t return to our screens until 2026. In the meantime, Gen V season 2 is circling a 2025 release, while a 1950s set prequel series – Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash – is also in the works.

