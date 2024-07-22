The Boys star Karl Urban confirms our worst fears: the final season isn’t out for another two years

The Boys season 5 is officially bringing the Supe-filled story to a close but, as actor Karl Urban reveals, it’s not going to be here for quite some time.

"Working with the illustrious [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] was the best part of my day every day. That’s all for now, folks," Urban wrote on Instagram about his scenes opposite Joe Kessler actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. "See you in…2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season on [Prime Video]."

While production times can fluctuate, it sure seems like The Boys’ final season is now aiming for a 2026 release.

Perhaps that should come as no surprise to those who have been following along with creator Eric Kripke’s recent comments on filming the fifth season.

Kripke previously told Variety that filming on The Boys season 5 will begin in November and run midway through 2025. If that’s the case – given the usually lengthy time The Boys spends in post-production – then 2026 is certainly realistic.

Given The Boys season 4 ending, we can expect Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher to be on a collision course with not only Antony Starr’s Homelander, but also the rest of his ex-crew, including Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie (Erin Moriarty), and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso).

In better news for those looking to dive back into The Boys-verse, Gen V season 2 should arrive next year on Prime Video.

“We are in production now. We’ve been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two and I’m hoping that will be out next year,” Amazon MGM television head Vernon Sanders told TheWrap.

For more, check out our latest coverage on The Boys, one of our picks for the best shows on Prime Video.