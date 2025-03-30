Gen V creator gives exciting update on second season of The Boys spin-off

Eric Kripke promises that season 2 "will be worth the wait."

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V
After the shockingly dark turn things took in the penultimate season of The Boys (well, as dark as things can get in this world), it'll sure make a nice change of pace to head back to college in the second season of Gen V, the spin-off series that follows young supes-in-the-making. In the season 1 finale, our band of college students trying for their capes were rounded up and thrown into an unknown location, leaving Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to check out what was left behind. An update from showrunner Eric Kripke reveals that we'll get our first at a college reunion very soon, with the second season all but done and dusted.

Taking to X and breaking the news to fans, Kripke announced, “Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait)." It's certainly a bold claim to make given just how surprisingly great the spin-off was and how much slack it will be picking up between his big brother show that is close to calling curtains on its entire story. The merging of these two corners of this universe has already taken place too, thanks to two cast members from Gen V who have joined the star-spangled psychopath Homelander (Antony Starr).

At the end of The Boys season 4, Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) helped disassemble the titular team when they were at their weakest and could very well be riding high now that they've been called up to the big leagues by Vought's poster boy that comes with laser vision. What that could mean for the captured star pupils has yet to be known.

Cate might well have a vendetta against Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau, who used her blood-manipulating powers to take Cate's hand. She's still being held captive along with London Thor and Derek Luh’s Jordan Li and Emma (Lizza Broadway). We're also left wondering how the show will address the passing of Chance Perdomo, who played Jordan on the show, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident following the release of season 1. We can all wait and wonder what's in store for Gen V season 2 when the show returns later this year.

