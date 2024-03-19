The Boys spin-off Gen V gets a promising update on season 2

It’s almost time for our favorite teenage Supes’ sophomore year at Godolkin Univerisity, as filming for Prime Video’s Gen V season 2 will reportedly start in a matter of weeks.

As recorded in an interview with Arc Studio , Gen V season 2 writer Thomas Schnauz let it slip that the second installment will start filming very soon: "They start shooting in not too long up in Canada, probably two or three weeks."

Although he didn't help write the first season, which premiered on Prime Video last September, Schnauz has joined the project on its second season. The writer is best known for writing the hit series Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, as well as the ‘90s sci-fi series The X-Files.

Based on The Boys comic book story arc 'We Gotta Go Now' by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Gen V introduced us to a brand-new crop of young Supes at Vought's Godolkin Univeristy. In the first season, we saw young and impressionable superheroes Marie, Jordan, Emma, and co. adapt to college life, while uncovering a sinister secret hiding below the school halls. The series is a spin-off from the popular superhero show The Boys, and even features some cameos from the main cast .

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There is no official plotline for season 2 as of yet, but if things pick up from where the first season’s finale left off, we can expect to see the school reeling from the bloody mess caused by celebrated secret villains Cate and Sam, while the real good guys are trapped in the university’s underground testing lab known as The Woods.

So when exactly can we expect season 2 to premiere? Well, if Schnauz’s timeline is correct, that means we could potentially see a second season as early as the first half of 2025.

However, you won't have to wait until next year for fresh Supe action as season 4 of the main show The Boys will hit the streamer this summer, and may even contain some Gen V cameos to tie us over as season 4 will apparently pick up from where Gen V season 1 left off. At the very least we will definitely be seeing Victoria Neuman again. The Boys season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on June 13, 2024.

Gen V season 2 does not yet have a release date, season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video right now. For more, keep up to date with new TV shows heading your way this year.