Eric Kripke teases a very different story with The Boys: Mexico: "It’s our world but a totally different tone"

The Boys-verse keeps expanding its gritty, blood-splattered, cape-wearing universe, even if the original show is coming to an end. Soon, we'll return to a relatively new part of it with Gen V, the first spin-off show from The Boys that will have us back for a second year at Godolkin University, the school where young supers try to find themselves and hopefully avoid killing each other.

One other project that's also been in the pipeline, however, is The Boys: Mexico, which was announced back in 2023 and has Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal on board as executive producers. In a recent interview with Collider, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed how close we are to seeing it brought to life and what kind of show we can expect. Thankfully, it sounds like it'll fit right in with the world of Homelanders and blood-chucking heroes.

“The pilot of [The] Boys: Mexico is being developed right now. It’s very cool. I mean, who knows — obviously you never know, but I can say that the world itself meets the standard of all of our spin-offs," he told the site, who were attending the premiere of Gen V season 2. "It’s our world, but a totally different tone, and it’s super fun. Gael and Diego are executive producers, which is amazing and [they] really engaged with it, so — short answer is we’ll see, but I think the script is good.”

While it's reassuring to hear how things are coming along, The Boys: Mexico does feel like it's been taking its time compared to other spin-offs. Besides a second chunk of Gen V on the way, there's also the WWII-set series, Vought Rising, which is currently in production and will bring Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to the frontline, showing what the older model of Homelander was like alongside that era of heroes that are anything but.

As for the show that started it all, The Boys will be unleashing its final season, which is expected to be an absolute bloodbath in 2026. Stay out of the splash zone and have your fresh glasses of milk at the ready, as we can only assume it's going to be (let's get this right) fahkin' diabolical. As for Gen V, you can check out the new teaser for the show here before we head back to class on September 17 on Amazon Prime.