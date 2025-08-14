First look at The Boys spin-off Vought Rising set in the 1950s shows us a side of Soldier Boy we've never seen before

The first look at Vought Rising, another new spinoff in The Boys universe, has arrived...and we're ready to see Soldier Boy like we've never seen him before.

The Boys official Twitter account rolled out the first look photos at the main cast via thread, writing, "Once upon a time, these four were as American as apple pie. Say hello to the supes of VOUGHT RISING - a new origin story set in the world of The Boys - in production this month." The images include Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel, and Will Hochman as Torpedo. Absent from the list is Aya Cash's Stormfront, but I'm sure we'll get a first look at a later date. You can check out the photos below.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke announced the spin-off at San Diego Comic Con 2024, describing it as a "twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought."

Once upon a time, these four were as American as apple pie. Say hello to the supes of VOUGHT RISING - a new origin story set in the world of The Boys - in production this month.First up, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy… pic.twitter.com/eqbHTi00kNAugust 14, 2025

It's worth noting Soldier Boy's sleek, 1950s-esque costume, which bears the same eagle logo as his shield from the comic books...rather than the Vought logo like his shield in The Boys. The foul-mouthed supe is also set to return as a main character for the fifth and final season of The Boys, which we imagine is going to be the bloodiest, grossest, and most shocking season yet.

The Boys season 5 is coming sometime in 2026. Gen V season 2 is set to hit Prime Video on September 15. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.