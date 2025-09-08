New Gen V season 2 teaser reveals another major crossover character from The Boys

Gen V season 2 is just around the corner, and Amazon Prime has released another teaser video in anticipation - and this one reveals another member of The Seven making their way to The Boys spin-off show.

The brief teaser recaps the season's plot, which involves Erin Moriarty's Starlight recruiting ex-Godolkin University student Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) to return to the school in order to prevent its new dean from resuming brutal human experiments. It also brings in none other than Black Noir.

Here's the teaser:

"From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, a thrilling new series set at America’s only college for superheroes," reads Amazon Prime's official description of Gen V. "These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university's top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International's elite superhero team. When the school's dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become."

The first season of Gen V centered on a group of students discovering a secret prison for supes on the campus of Godolkin University, resulting in a huge battle in which Homelander arrives and lays waste to many of the students, with some of the more troubled supes at the school eventually joining his fascist cause.

Gen V season 2 will lead right into The Boys season 5, the final season of the fan favorite superhero show. The Boys season 5 will follow the aftermath of Homelander seizing control of the United States.

Gen V season 2 premieres September 17 on Amazon Prime, with new episodes streaming every week. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the new superhero movies coming your way.