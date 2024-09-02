Will Winona Ryder ever cameo in Wednesday season 2? Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega weighs in

Pop culture's favorite goth girls, Wednesday Addams and Lydia Deetz, have more in common than just iconic bangs and a love of black these days...

They're pretty intrinsically linked, really, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Tim Burton directing the former's very own Netflix show – and with Burton's frequent big-screen collaborator Winona Ryder starring in the streamer's hit sci-fi Stranger Things, it's not hard to imagine a world where she pops up in The Addams Family spin-off.

With that, GamesRadar+ and Inside Total Film asked Jenna Ortega whether we'll ever see Ryder cameo in Wednesday season 2, to which she candidly replied: "Man, that would be cool, but that girl is so busy. She really has no time, even trying to get to get together to do this, you know, it was [tricky].

"So I don't know about that but obviously, I would love to work with Winona again, and if it's not on Wednesday, then it's going to be on something else, I hope," she continues. "We talk about it all the time, and that would be really sweet for me."

Ryder is currently filming Stranger Things season 5, which is set to be the show's final chapter. Burton and Ortega are similarly shooting the second installment of Wednesday, which the latter says was hugely influenced by Edgar Allan Poe's short story The Masque of the Red Death. (Who remembers when Michael Keaton's titular ghost refers to Lydia as the poet's daughter in Beetlejuice?! Just saying...)

In long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which releases on September 6, Ortega plays Lydia's daughter Astrid. 36 years on from the events of the original, the new flick sees the Deetzes return to Winter River, Connecticut after Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones) passes away suddenly. There, Lydia and co are forced to summon the eponymous bio-exorcist when Astrid gets caught up in some afterlife-related drama...

